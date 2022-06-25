Jackie Merrigan

Nov. 5, 1932 - June 9, 2022

BURLEY — Jacqueline Lorraine Merrigan, an 89-year-old resident of Burley and formerly of Paul, passed away June 9, 2022, at Pomerelle Place in Burley.

Jackie was born Nov. 5, 1932, to John and Elizabeth (Schaneman) Stroh. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Jackie met Russ Merrigan at a dance in 1950 and they were married Feb. 23, 1952. They farmed near Scottsbluff for several years before drawing on a homestead in Idaho in 1957. Russ moved his family to their new home north of Paul in January 1958. It was a difficult time and they endured many hardships, but hard work prevailed and their farm eventually prospered. Three sons, Pat, Tim, and Chris, were born to the couple in Nebraska before the move, and an additional son and daughter, Bill and Lisa, were born in Idaho.

Jackie and Russ farmed north of Paul until retiring in the early 90s. They sold their house in the country and moved into the town of Paul and then spent their winters in Casa Grande, AZ. They were part of a large and diverse retirement community in Casa Grande, making friends with people from all over the United States and Canada. They lived in the house in Paul for many years and they eventually moved to Pomerelle Place in Burley. They loved to travel over the years; visiting Mexico, Europe, and many places in the United States.

She attended St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. She was a member of the Alter Society and a former President as well as a member of the Homesteaders Club. Jackie enjoyed volunteering at Minidoka Memorial Hospital and also enjoyed playing bridge and golf.

Jackie is survived by her five children and spouses: Pat (Linda) Merrigan of Paul, Tim (Dotti) Merrigan of Santa Fe, NM, Chris (Lynett) Merrigan of American Falls, Bill (Stacey) Merrigan of Imbler, OR, and Lisa (Jim) Webb of Boise; 14 grandchildren: Lucas (Jennie) Merrigan, Paige (Chris) Smith, Dylan (Laura) Merrigan, Maggie Merrigan, Lizzie (Andre) Lebron, Tiffany (Dylan) Vanderpool, Nick (Jodi) Merrigan, Stephanie Merrigan, Kacie (James) Sauer, Riley (Emily) Merrigan, Jeremy Webb, Shane Webb, Shawn Webb, and Quinn Webb; 17 great-grandchildren: Darby, Oscar, Ellia, Nash, Jordan, Lily, Max, Wes, Miles, Lebron, Jaxson, Logan, Ava, Kaylee, James, Sebastian, Madeline and Jamie; one brother, John (Vicki) Stroh of Woodsboro, MD; two sisters-in-law: Joan (Joe) Crouch of Marietta, GA, and Norma Stroh of Sidney, NE, and one brother-in-law, Gary Hahn of Scottsbluff, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of nearly 68 years, John Russell Merrigan; her sisters, Betty Heilbrun of Scottsbluff, NE, Violet Rein of Scottsbluff, NE, Shirley Robertson of Lincoln, NE, and Jeri Hahn of Scottsbluff, NE; and one brother, Roy Stroh of Sidney, NE.

Recitation of the rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F St., in Rupert, with the Reverend Father Camilo Garcia as celebrant. A joint urn placement will follow at Paul Cemetery for Russ and Jackie, where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group to honor Russ's service to his country.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Pomerelle Place and Intermountain Hospice for their compassionate care shown to our Mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to St. Nicholas Catholic School or a charity of choice.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.