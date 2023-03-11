Jackie Joe Dayley

June 23, 1938 - March 4, 2023

BRUSH, CO - Jackie Joe Dayley won his battle against Alzheimer's and joined the heavenly on March 4, 2023.

Jackie, the son of Earl and Martha (Toots) Dayley, was born on June 23, 1938 in Oshkosh, Nebraska. Jackie was the youngest to his two sisters, Fay Ellen (Custer) and May Rose (Blake).

Jackie attended Garden County High School and tried to play football but busted his ankle during spring training doing jumping jacks! After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world to places like Guam as a proud member of the Sea Bees.

He would eventually take his experience in the Navy and obtain his Master Plumber Certificate and build his own plumbing business in Oshkosh, Nebraska, his motto was to be fair and always leave the job location cleaner than how you found it.

Jackie married Bonnie on December 17, 1965 and built a beautiful home in Oshkosh to raise their children and enjoyed gardening and raising flowers. Their home was well known for the beautiful irises along the road.

Jackie was well liked and respected in the community and loved it so much he made a run for mayor one year. Although he was not elected, he continued demonstrating that love by being an active member of the community as an active member of the local Lions Club, built floats (the bucking lion) and put out the flags on main street every Fourth of July!

Jackie and Bonnie eventually moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to be closer to family. In Twin Falls he became an Instructor at the College of Southern Idaho, passing on his vast knowledge of plumbing to young aspiring plumbers who called him "Professor Jack"!

After the loss of his wife, he became a volunteer of the College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging Foster Grandparent Program. For over 16 years where he worked in the local grade school and migrant school (in the summer) assisting teachers with children who needed an little extra help and other various activities. During his volunteer work he was recognized for reaching over 2000 students. So loved by the school students and families who called him "Grandpa Jack", they held a special assembly upon his departure.

In his final years he moved back to Ft. Morgan, Colorado to be closer to his children and grandchildren, as he fought his battle with Alzheimer's. First living independently in a small apartment on Linda Street then movement to the beautiful Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, Colorado. He entered Eben Ezer in the Assisted Living then eventually move to their nursing home residences. Jackie was well loved and watched over by the amazing staff of Eben Easer and the family would like to extend their unfathomable love and appreciation! They became part of the extended family.

Jackie is preceded in death by his beloved wife Bonnie, his parents, Earl and Martha, sisters, Fay and May Rose, his grandson, Ronnie and great-grandson, Sean.

Jackie is survived by his three children Rod (Matt), Tina Cuckow, and Stanley (Sirena), his step-daughters, Sandra, Vickie, Diana, and Charlene as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family invites friends and relatives to a Celebration of Life on April 29, 2023 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Home Plate in Ft. Morgan, Colorado. Final resting will be Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID.