Jack Victor Yasaitis, 83, of Idaho Falls passed away August 19, 2022, at his home.

Jack was born May 22, 1939, in Bozeman, Montana, to John Victor Yasaitis and Maribelle Taylor Yasaitis. He grew up and attended schools in Strevell.

The family moved to Burley where he graduated from Burley High School. He also attended Idaho State University in Pocatello for one semester. On February 10, 1958, he joined the United States Navy. He served as a Petty Officer Second Class during the Cuban Crisis.

On May 20, 1966, he married DeLayne Ridge in Reno, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jack and DeLayne made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Jack worked as a salesman for Whirlpool, RCA, Maytag and GE. Later in life, he worked for Hertz Car Sales and Sign Pro. In his lifetime, he never went without a job and drove millions of miles.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed working, BYU football, golf, and attending all of his grandkids’ activities.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, DeLayne Yasaitis, of Idaho Falls; daughters Shauna (Lynn) Loughmiller of Ogden, Utah, and Tauna (Wade) Christensen of Firth; son, Jack (Liz) Yasaitis Jr., of Idaho Falls; sisters Victoria Brady of Redmond, Oregon; Stephanie (Wooten) Simonton-Atchley of Little Rock, Arkansas; Mychel Matthews of Murtaugh; Lisa Jo Matthews of Murtaugh; and brother, Rocky (Becca) Matthews, of Murtaugh; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Victor Yasaitis; mother, Maribelle Matthews; and stepfather, Grant Matthews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Kearney Ward, 1860 Kearney, with Bishop Blaine Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Bingham County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project.