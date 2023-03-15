May 14, 1927 - March 5, 2023

RUPERT — Jack Sherrill Doney, age 95, of Rupert, passed away, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home in Rupert.

It's a daunting task of writing out one's memory. The uncertainty of knowing nothing is left out or someone is not forgotten to be mentioned, is overwhelming. I find myself looking up to the heavens, wondering and asking my dad, "how would you like me to write this?" Given his long life and the unknowing possibility of shortened days, there have been several drafts pondered, but none I can say would be of proper form.

Jack was born May 14, 1927, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Clyde Leroy and Lillian Bea (Blankenship) Doney, and shortly after they relocated to Lovell, Wyoming.

At the age of 17, he volunteered and enlisted in the U.S. Army to fight in WWII. Just young enough, he entered at the time after the bombs were dropped in Japan. He was stationed in Japan after the surrender, he told the story that if the United States would have tried to invade instead of the bomb, "we would have been wiped out!" It was his infantry group that would have been the first to have been deployed had the invasion taken place. Jack served his tour and returned home. He later entered into the service again joining the U.S. Navy to fight in the Korean War. Though he never spoke much of any fighting per say, he did see much of the world.

From this point I can't really say or know for sure where his life travels lead him. There were stories of times he wasted living on the beaches of California in the 60's with his brother, Sonny, his true partner in crime, to say. They would travel together from picking up odd jobs in construction working on dams in the western part of the States and being ranch hands.

In 1972, he married Cynthia Neill, after which, myself, Jarred, and sister, Jacquelin were born. Much time was spent fishing and bowling. But the golf course is where my dad and I would be found after he retired from Ore-Ida, in 1989. His swing was likened to that of San Snead and he would take me to junior tournaments where he would get roped into scoring for the younger kids.

He was an active member of the LDS church after his baptism in 1994. He took great pride in researching his family history and attended the temple frequently to complete the work needed to join his ancestors once again.

Jack Doney beat cancer in his 70's, survived a stroke in his 80's, got a new hip in his 90's and once was asked by a doctor, "how long do you plan on living?” Unfortunately, this doctor passed away himself, not too long after that visit. We had a chuckle though and I would always tell him, "you're gonna outlive us all dad" and from the stories he shared with me over the years, many repeated with the same embellishments, he truly did.

Jack is survived by his three sons, Mark Doney, of California, Matt Doney, of Nevada, Jarred Doney, of Rupert, his daughter, Jacquelin Doney, of Rupert; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; three sisters, and his son, Jack Doney, Jr.

The funeral was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th Street, in Burley, where a viewing for family and friends was held from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

The burial was held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, in Boise, located at 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd.