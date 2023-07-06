July 16, 1960—June 30, 2023

TWIN FALLS—Jack Arthur Betty, 62, passed away on June 30, 2023. Jack was born on July 16, 1960, in Bannock County, Idaho to Melvin and Ingrid Betty. He grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, graduating from Highland High School.

He lived in Hagerman, Idaho between 2004 and 2006 before relocating to Twin Falls, Idaho, where he stayed for 18 years. Jack spent many happy years married to the love of his life, Elizabeth “Liz” Betty. They enjoyed lots of love and adventures together.

Jack worked for Cable One for 40+ years in Pocatello and Twin Falls, Idaho. He was actively involved in BSA. He was a hard worker and built custom homes, several of which were featured in the Parade of Homes.

Jack enjoyed such hobbies as hunting, fishing, woodworking, finish carpentry, and being outdoors. He also loved football and played as an offensive lineman for Highland High School. He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club and the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was well known and loved by all people he met. He was generous with his time and talents. He took joy in his family and will be loved and missed by many.

Jack is survived by his wife, Liz Betty of Twin Falls, ID; daughters: Cassandra (Bryan) Hansen of Hayden, ID, and Nicole (Heston) Williams of Herriman, UT; son, Jeremy (Tesha) Betty of Jerome, ID; parents, Ingrid and Melvin Betty of Pocatello, ID; sister, Patricia Neeser of Pocatello, ID; brothers: James Betty and Thomas Betty of Pocatello, ID; former wife, Debbie Simmons of Lehi, UT; and 12 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Blake Christopher Heron and grandson, Fisher Wayne Betty.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4775 Hawthorne Rd., Chubbuck, ID 83202. Viewings will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd., Chubbuck, ID and for one hour prior to the service at the church. To share memories and condolences, please visit wilksfuneralhome.com.