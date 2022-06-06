Aug. 25, 1962—June 1, 2022
TWIN FALLS — J.V. Mitchell passed away on the evening of June 1, 2022 at home. J.V. was born August 25, 1962 to Harold (Mitch) Mitchell and Reva Bond McDaniel (deceased) in Santa Paula, CA where he lived until moving to Texas when he was 16.
After a couple of years in Texas J.V. moved to Twin Falls in 1980 where he lived and worked until his passing.
On September 4, 1989 he married Joy Simmons of Jerome. They were together through better and worse for the next 32 years plus. He loved Joy with all his heart.
J.V. Mitchell husband and friend will be greatly missed by all who knew hm. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Rosenau Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the American Diabetes Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.