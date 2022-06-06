Aug. 25, 1962—June 1, 2022

TWIN FALLS — J.V. Mitchell passed away on the evening of June 1, 2022 at home. J.V. was born August 25, 1962 to Harold (Mitch) Mitchell and Reva Bond McDaniel (deceased) in Santa Paula, CA where he lived until moving to Texas when he was 16.

After a couple of years in Texas J.V. moved to Twin Falls in 1980 where he lived and worked until his passing.

On September 4, 1989 he married Joy Simmons of Jerome. They were together through better and worse for the next 32 years plus. He loved Joy with all his heart.

J.V. Mitchell husband and friend will be greatly missed by all who knew hm. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Rosenau Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the American Diabetes Association.