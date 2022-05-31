March 15, 1950 - May 25, 2022

Ivan Ross Wilkinson was born March 15, 1950, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Edwin and Irene Wilkinson. He married his best friend Susan on March 11, 1972. He passed away May 25, 2022 in Emmett, Idaho.

Ivan was someone that left a lasting impression, was determined, a dreamer, hardworking and stoic. Ivan will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and loving grandfather, generous brother and cherished friend. Ivan and Susan celebrated their 49th Anniversary prior to losing her May 23, 2021. He fought the good fight as long as he could and endured a broken heart without the love of his life; they are now once again re-united. Ivan will always remain in our hearts. He is finally at peace, with Susan, we love you.

Ivan is survived by his daughters: Annette (Adam) and Janet (Scott) and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Vern and sister Dorothy.

Graveside Services will be held June 3rd at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley at 11:00 a.m. and a "Celebration of Life" at Elks Lodge in Ontario, Oregon June 4th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in honor of Ivan's legacy. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.