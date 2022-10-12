Feb. 3, 1949—Oct. 9, 2022

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. — Ivan D. Lattin, 73, of Stevensville, Montana, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, after a long illness. Ivan was born February 3, 1949 in the old Twin Falls Hospital to Charles M. and Geraldine Lattin, and grew up in Kimberly.

He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, as well as a hard worker and provider for his family.

Ivan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sherril, son Justin(Allison), daughters: Shannon, and Carrie (Mark), of Stevensville, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, his mother Gerry of Kimberly, brothers: Vern (Deb), and Don (Renee), of Twin Falls, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

At Ivan’s request there will be no service. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.