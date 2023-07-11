Oct. 9, 1930 - June 27, 2023

BURLEY — Iva Jean (Schoonover) Wyatt was born in Redmond, Oregon, on October 9, 1930, to Amos James and Lula Mae (Osborne) Schoonover. She had a twin sister, Ila. Iva passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, from the effects of a sudden cerebrovascular accident (stroke). She was 92 years old.

When Iva was 12, she moved with her family from Oregon to Idaho. She, and her twin sister, joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1944. She married Grant M. Wyatt on June 30, 1950. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Grant passed away on September 2, 2014.

Iva was an active member of the Church and had served as a stake and ward Relief Society President, the ward Primary President, as well as other callings. She was most comfortable in supporting her husband in his various church callings.

She served as a volunteer at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley for many years. She loved to piece quilts and was a voracious reader. She will be remembered by those who knew and loved her.

Iva is survived by her living children: Reed Arron (Julie) Wyatt, Clay Irvin (Norma) Wyatt, Marla Jean Wyatt, and Kelly Grant (Karen) Wyatt, all of Burley, Eric John (Marchelle) Wyatt of Kaysville, Utah, and Nancy (Jared) Ferree of Twin Falls, Idaho, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Grant, she was preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; a son, Mark Andrew Wyatt; and a grandson, Clayton Grant Wyatt.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pella 2nd Ward, located at 160 W. 400 S., of Burley, with Bishop Blair Davis officiating. Burial will be at Pella Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the church, preceding the funeral service.

Iva asked those desiring direct donations in her memory to either Cassia County 4-H, 1459 Overland Ave., Room 4, Burley, ID 83318, or to Intermountain Healthcare Volunteer Services, 1501 Hiland Ave., Burley, ID 83318. These are two of the many organizations she quietly and graciously supported.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.