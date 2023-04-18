April 11, 1931—April 14, 2023

TWIN FALLS—Irene G. Lewis was born in Twin Falls to John and Lena Boehm on April 11, 1931. She went to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, beloved husband and her Heavenly Family on April 14, 2023.

She grew up in Twin Falls with her younger sister ,Dorthy and younger brother, James. She met Merill Lewis in Twin Falls, Idaho, and they married on March 1, 1947. They had 3 children – Diana Jensen (Jack), Laurel Battin (Max), and Sherry Secrist (Lonnie).

She enjoyed going to yard sales and wintering in Yuma, Arizona. Irene worked at Irv Jewelry Store, JC Penny’s and sold Avon for many years in the Lost River Valley. She was a talented seamstress and crafter.

She is survived by daughters: Diana Jensen (Jack) Moore, Idaho, Laurel Battin (Max) Molalla, Oregon, Sherry Secrist (Lonnie) Arco, Idaho. 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, Merrill, stepson, Merrill Lewis, sister, Dorothy Burney, and brother, James Boehm.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Anderson Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and family for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Arco.