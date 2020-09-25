× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 15, 1926 ~ September 22, 2020

Irene Edna (Winegar) Lemmon was born in Buhl, Idaho, on September 15, 1926, to Steve and Emma (Meinecke) Winegar of Castleford. She married George Henry Lemmon on June 2, 1946. Irene passed away September 22, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Irene spent her growing up years in the Castleford, Buhl, and Hagerman areas along with her eight brothers and sisters. After graduating from high school, she attended Graceland College (now Graceland University) in Lamoni, Iowa. In 1945 she took a job teaching 7th and 8th grade in King Hill, Idaho. After she married George Lemmon they lived and farmed in Hagerman. Irene said that she had always felt that it was her calling in life to be a wife and mother.

While raising her family she served as a substitute teacher in Hagerman for many years. In addition to their 5 children, George and Irene took in many extra people into their home, lending a hand to nephews, farm workers, and youths. She was always involved in community and was an active member of Farm Bureau, Grange, and Community of Christ church, one year being recognized as Farm Bureau Wife of the Year.