1929—2023

Leman Messley was born March 19, 1929 in Buhl, Idaho, and five weeks later, April 29, 1929, Inez Brannen was born down the street. They were childhood friends during the depression, meeting in the third grade, becoming high school sweethearts and married at 19.

They had four daughters: Connie Messley; Adelle (Sam) Stupp; Maureen (Doug) Newton, Rena (JB) Alexander; two later-accumulated daughters: Anne Cochrane and Cheryl George; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.

Their life was an adventure and all who read this and recognize them know their story. We won’t fill up pages here.

We thought it poetic that since mom passed in her room on dad’s 94th Birthday, after we finished cake, that we should have their combined Celebration of Life on her 94th Birthday, April 29, 2023, at Red Rock Christian Church, 1124 S. Roosevelt St., in Boise, Idaho.

For those who can’t attend in person, you can still join us online via Red Rock Christian Church’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/@redrockchristianchurch8985.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Red Rock Christian Church for a new outdoor electric sign. Leman was the instigator for the project and the sign will be honored with his name. Or, you can make a donation to the church camp, South Hills Retreat Center. They loved the church camp so much.

The immediate family want to make a special thanks to Meridian Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility and staff. We couldn’t have gotten better care or support. We don’t know what we would have done without them. Also, thanks so much to Keystone Hospice and Heart ‘n Home Hospice. You all are angels on earth.