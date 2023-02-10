1950—2023

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Ina Beukema, 73, passed away on January 29, 2023, after succumbing to complications from a short term illness. She was born in Rupert, ID.

She married her first husband and father of her children, Kelly Mann; they lived in Pocatello, ID until they divorced. After their divorce, she and her son, Michael, relocated to San Diego, CA. She met the love of her life, Sam Beukema on Valentine’s Day; they married and lived in Oceanside, CA until her death.

She spent part of her career as a Banker and Loan Officer. Upon retirement from banking, she worked as a florist, where she discovered her creative ability to arrange flowers. She also spent many years working as an instructor for water aerobics, where she created life-long friendships with the women she taught.

She was an avid gardener and loved to spend time working on amazing gardening projects. She was a gourmet chef and loved to prepare meals with Sam and for him and her family and friends. She was never happier than when she was taking care of the people she loved. She loved to share her canned pickles and string beans, which she grew with love from her garden. She was creative and loved to arrange flowers for weddings of her kids, grandkids, and nieces. She loved to create mosaics, displaying many in her beloved backyard garden.

She is survived by her husband Frank “Sam” Beukema, daughter, Terri (Rick) Hovdestad, son, Michael (Dona) Mann; grandchildren: Danika (Endiel) Navar, David Hovdestad, Emily (Noah) Hovdestad, Jennifer (Addison) McGill, Sylvia Navarro-Porter; great-grandchildren: Blake, Cali, Alessandra and Elynthia. Her sisters: Marilyn (Phil) Layton, Caroline Meline, and brother, Jock Bell; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews.

A memorial service in her honor and a celebration of her life will be held on February 25, 2023 at the Oceanside First Presbyterian Church located at 2001 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054. Service will begin at 10:00 a.m.