Jan. 25, 1933—March 7, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Imogene (Boatright) Heath, age, 90 and 41 days of Twin Falls took her last breath on earth as she took her first breath in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 7, 2023.

She was born January 25, 1933 in Manzanola, Colorado to Vinnie (Southerland) and Earl Boatright. At age 3 the family moved from Arkansas and settled in Hansen, Idaho. In 1942 the family moved to Twin Falls.

Imogene attended Lincoln and Washington Elementary Schools, O’Leary Junior High School and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1951. Later that same year she married Charles (Chuck) Heath. Through this union came her four beautiful children (Cathy, Connie, Mike and Ron). She and Chuck were later divorced, and he died in 1992.

She and her children attended the United Methodist Church of Twin Falls. Imogene accepted Christ as her personal Savior in 1965 while watching the Billy Graham Crusades on television. She loved the Word and serving the Lord. One of her greatest fears was water, but out of her love for the Lord, and her desire to publicly profess her faith, she asked her son, Ron, to baptize her in the Snake River. Imogene was baptized August 14, 2005.

Imogene was a true Yankee fan. She followed the New York Yankees from the time Mickey Mantle joined the club in 1951 and would not miss a game if at all possible. Imogene also enjoyed watching College and Professional football with her family. Her favorite sports teams were those her children and grandchildren played on, and she faithfully attended as many games and activities as she could.

Imogene began working for the Boise Cascade Corporation in 1959. She retired in 1995 after 36 years. She began as a Bookkeeper and through hard work and a willingness to always learn, she became the Product Manager. When the Twin Falls location closed in 1984, she transferred to Idaho Falls as the Credit and Administrative Manager. She returned to Twin Falls after her retirement, and moved into her newly built home where she lived until selling it in 2016.

Upon returning to Twin Falls, Imogene became involved in the St. Luke’s Auxiliary. She donated many hours working, (and shopping) in the hospital gift shop, and held several offices within the organization. She served as President from 1997-1999. She is a life-time member with over 10,000 hours of volunteer service.

She spent 10 years traveling with Ray and Shirlee Harris who organized yearly bus trips touring the United States. She looked forward to spending time with friends, traveling on the bus and seeing new sights. The group had some great adventures. She always talked about her friends and the memorable times they had – what a joy it was to travel, she would say!

During her later years, Imogene was lovingly cared for by the staff at Grace Assisted Living and Memory Care in Twin Falls.

Imogene is survived by her four children, Cathy Lampo of Cedar City, Connie (Shawn) Livingston of Salmon, Mike (Karen) Heath of St George, and Ron (Suzy) Heath of Twin Falls, 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Bing Boatright of Rathdrum, 2 nieces and 3 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Herb (wife Merlene and daughter Brenda), brother Clyde, dear sister Vinnie Pearl (husband AL “Dutch” Standley) and her precious granddaughter, Annah Jean.

Imogene’s Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A luncheon will be provided by the Comfort Ministry of Lighthouse Church, a ministry that held a special place in Imogene’s heart.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to one of Imogene’s favorite charities, “Hope’s Place” Pregnancy Support Center, 704 Shoup St., Salmon, Idaho 83467, 208-756-2273. Please share a memory or condolence by visiting Imogene’s tribute page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.