Jan. 4, 1941—Dec. 14, 2022

A true angel, Ilina King Welker, was taken to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Ilina was born January 4, 1941, In Paul, Idaho the oldest child of Mildred and John King. Ilina was raised in a loving home caring for her younger siblings and helping on the family farm in Heyburn, Idaho. Ilina graduated from Minco High School in 1959.

While in high school she worked at AC Drive-In, earning enough money to pay her way through college. She graduated from Ricks College with an Associate’s Degree in Teaching. After teaching in Idaho for two years she completed her Bachelor’s Degree by attending BYU. This is where she met her husband Duane Welker, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. Later they moved to Montana where she was a home maker. In 1978 she moved back to Idaho with her seven children.

She taught elementary school for 26 years in Minidoka County, Idaho. At the age of 62 she earned her Special Education Certificate bringing her to an equivalency of a Master’s Degree.

Ilina retired in 2005 so that she could be grandma. Ilina’s grandchildren were one of her greatest treasures. Ilina spent time caring for all her grandchildren whether they lived with her, or she was babysitting so that their parents could go to school or work. Ilina spent many spring breaks in Washington with her Washington grandkids and a lot of summers in Mississippi helping care for her Mississippi grandchildren.

Besides loving her grandchildren Ilina loved to serve. She was always taking a loaf of bread or a loving heart and listening ear to someone in need. She would take elderly friends grocery shopping and run errands with them. Ilina held many callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints both at ward and stake level. She was compassionate service leader for over 20 years.

Ilina served as Secretary for the Mini-Cassia Retired Teachers Association, held several leadership positions with the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and 28 years as Superintendent over crocheting for the Minidoka County Fair. She was center of her family and will always be remembered for her home-made dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls as well as her many crochet projects. She is very much loved and will be greatly missed.

Ilina was preceded in death by her parents John and Mildred King, ex-husband Duane Welker, brothers-in-law, Ted Smith, Page Wakly, and Grant Hendrix. Daughter and son-in-law, Corian and Dave Verberg, son-in-law, Rade Hilton and granddaughter, Jonnie Lou Welker. She is survived by her siblings: Dale (Karren) King, Dianna (Grant) Hendrix, Ferril (Renea) King, Leann (Larry) Osterhout, Janice Wakly, and Jackie (Scott) Slivka. Her children: Mischelle (Tim) Luckey, Rebecca (Chris) Welker-Sutliff, Deborah (Theo) Hale, John (Chelse) Welker, Judaea (Robert) Fisk and James (Heather) Welker as well as 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren with many more on the way.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the View 1st Ward Building, 550 South 500 East in Burley. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. A viewing for friends and family to attend was held at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert on Monday evening, December 19, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the funeral. A live webcast will be available and maintained at Morrisonfuneralhome.net. https://youtu.be/nzWr3QWpELo