March 22, 1938—August 5, 2023

BURLEY — Ilene (Critchfield) Mai, an 85-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. She was born March 22, 1938, in Oakley, Idaho, the oldest child of Golden Nile and Wanda Nelson Critchfield. She received her education in Oakley and graduated from Oakley High School in 1956.

Ilene married William Eugene “Bill” Mai on June 7, 1957, in Oakley. Following their marriage they resided in Burley where they engaged in farming.

In 1977, Ilene started her career in education with Cassia County Joint School District. She was the Secretary at Overland Elementary School until its closure. She subsequently transferred to Mountain View Elementary where she worked in the media center. When White Pine Elementary opened, she assisted in opening the media center and worked with the students in the computer lab until her retirement. She was loved by her co-workers and students and she often heard former students yell out, “Hello Mrs. Mai,” when they would see her.

Ilene was active in the community throughout her life. She enjoyed her time as a Pink Lady at Cassia Memorial Hospital and completed her service in the ladies auxiliary at Cassia Regional Hospital. During this time she made countless friends and worked with many youth giving them the opportunity to learn from her outstanding people skills. She also enjoyed the book club in which she belonged.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Relief Society Presidency, as Primary President, and Primary Pianist in the Star 1st Ward for many years. Upon moving to the Burley 1st Ward she enjoyed playing the piano in the Primary.

Wherever Ilene lived, she was adored and loved by her friends and neighbors. When visiting her at her home she always asked, “Can I get you a coke?”—or—“Would you stay for supper?” However, most notably spoken was, “Toodeloo,”—she never believed in saying goodbye.

Ilene is survived by her children, Kalli Mai Carico, Eric William Mai (Christina), and Kristen Mai Campos (Jesse) all of Boise; her grandchildren, Brock Fairchild (Kourtney), Kolt Mai Carico, Taylor Mai (Brittany), Colby Mai (Kassaundra), Brady Mai, Rylee Converse (Mark), Shea Randall, Brittlyn Randall, Jacoby Kechter, Kaylee de Wit (Nate), and Bode Campos; great-grandchildren, Malia Fairchild, Brooklyn Fairchild, Kai Carico, Emric de Wit, and Kase Converse; siblings, Cheryle Bateman (Lee) of Boise, Janice Wiseman of Milford, Utah, Krinn McCoy (Chuck) of Jarbidge, Nevada, Karma Davis (Byron) of Sandy, Utah, and Jeff Critchfield (Shawnae) of Burley; her husband’s siblings, Bob Mai (Vera) of Rupert, Jim Mai (Barbara) of Burley, Jack Mai (Merete) of Burley, Jerry Mai (Billie) of Payette, and Helen Haynes of Burley; and her bonus children, Bryan and Sharla Bessire of Heyburn. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Scott Critchfield; and her husband, Bill Mai.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Idaho West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Avenue, in Burley, with Bishop Jeremy B. Haymore officiating. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff at Pomerelle Place and to Enhabit Hospice for the outstanding and loving care shown to our mother.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.