Hyrum Nels Morrison, 67, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on May 10, 2022. Hyrum was born and raised in Twin Falls and remained here. He married Davey Vierra on August 29, 1992. Hyrum and Davey took a path of sobriety together and remained clean and sober ever since.

Hyrum leaves behind his wife Davey; his son Lance (Kelli) Morrison; two stepdaughters: Trinity (Doug) Coltrin and Joleen Acdal; two sisters: Peggy (Stan) Vogt, Nancy (Gary) Roland; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Iris and Clyde Morrison and three sisters, Ernestine, Bonnie and Connie.

His laugh was larger than he was ;). Hyrum will be missed by everyone who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Harmon Green Shelter, 1545 Harmon Park Ave., Twin Falls, ID 83303.