Nov. 4, 1933—Dec. 3, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Humberto Silveira Luis, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Humberto was born the fifth of eight children on November 4, 1933 in Pedro Miguel, Faial, Azores, Portugal to Francisco Silveira Luis and Maria do Ceu Alves Luis.

In November 1957, he married his beautiful wife Maria Amelia, and together they had four children; Mary, Gorette, Linda and Lester.

Shortly after Mary was born, his young family immigrated to the United States under the Azorean Refugee Act, and settled in California. There he worked as a cabinet and furniture maker until his retirement. In 1999, he and Maria decided to move to Twin Falls to be closer to their family.

He is survived by his children; Mary (Manuel) Faria, Gorette Bertao, Linda Luis, Lester Luis; grandsons Steven (Marijo) Faria, Kevin (Aimee) Faria, Brian (Cassie) Faria, Joseph Bertao; great-grandchildren Jacklyn, Danielle, Luke, and Bridget Faria; sisters Teresa Vargas, Manuela Silva; and sister-in-law Albertina Luis.

A viewing will take place Monday, December 12, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to St. Edward’s Catholic School Foundation, 139 6th Avenue E, Twin Falls, ID 83301, in honor of his great-grandchildren who attend.

Full obituary is available at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.