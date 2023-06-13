Jan. 2, 2008—June 4, 2023

Hudson Wesley Catmull was born on January 2, 2008 in Omaha, Nebraska. Hudson is the third son of Nathan and Elise. He was welcomed into his family by his brothers, Braiden and Brody. Later, Joslyn and Tayson joined their Eternal Family. He returned home to his loving Father in Heaven on June 4, 2023.

Hudson was an easy-going, fun-loving boy and lived his 15 years to the fullest. He was always happy and brought joy into the lives of all who knew him. He attended Heyburn Elementary, West Minico, and just completed his Freshman year at Minico High School. He participated in multiple sports including football, basketball, baseball, and swimming. Hudson loved swimming and baseball.

He started swimming for the Rupert Sharks with his brothers and cousins and later Joslyn and Tayson also swam with him. Hudson continued swimming for Minico High School. He was an excellent swimmer and qualified for the state finals as a Freshman. He also played baseball on many traveling teams and played for Minico this season. Hudson loved his teammates and coaches and the time he spent with them.

When he wasn’t participating in sporting activities, one of his favorite things to do was hang out with friends to watch movies. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed skiing in the winter, boating during the summer, camping at Redfish Lake, trips to Moab, and many other outdoor activities.

Hudson was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was currently the Teacher’s Quorum President in the Heyburn 2nd Ward. He loved the activities and association he had with his church friends. His plans were to serve a mission for his Church, following the example of his older brothers and father.

Hudson is survived by his loving parents, Nathan and Elise Catmull; his brothers: Braiden, Brody, and Tayson; and his sister, Joslyn; his grandparents: Kurt and Terril Catmull and Paul and Cynthia Mickelsen; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The Catmull family wishes to express their gratitude to family, friends, and acquaintances for visits, calls, texts, and tokens of love that have been extended. The family also wishes to thank the first responders and medical professionals who took care of Hudson. Those who loved Hudson will forever hold a place in our hearts.

There was a viewing on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5:00-9:00 PM and on Saturday before the service from 9:30-10:30 AM. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM. All services were held at the Rupert Idaho West Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 26 S 100 W, Rupert, Idaho. Interment followed at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho. Services are under the direction Hansen Mortuary.