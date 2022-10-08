May 25, 1937—Sept. 8, 2022

KIMBERLY — Howard “Leroy” Perkins, 85, of Kimberly passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022, at his home.

Howard was born on May 25, 1937, to Ruben and Beatrice Perkins, in Mound City, Missouri.

At the age of nine months old, Leroy’s family moved to Idaho. As he grew up, he would help his father on the farm just south of Kimberly. He enjoyed his school years playing in sports, mainly basketball, and being a part of the choir.

With having hard work and dedication imbedded in him from a young age, Leroy would continue to show this special trait about himself. He worked as a commercial farmer for several years, and then became a construction contractor doing jobs all throughout Idaho. He was a diligent, cheerful, kind, and loving man.

Leroy was a Methodist and had a devout relationship with God for all his life. However, he often spoke of the mountains as his place of worship where he truly found joy and meaning. He could always be found hunting for deer and elk or fishing the rivers of Idaho for the biggest bass, catfish, walleye, trout, and salmon he could find. He shared his passion for the great outdoors with his sons and grandchildren.

Howard met the love of his life, Ruth Dayley in 1989. They would spend the next 33 years being by one another’s side. She would help him with all his work and even some outdoor adventures . . . SOMETIMES.

Howard is survived by his endearing companion, Ruth Dayley; two sons: Pat Perkins of San Antonio, Texas and Ward Perkins of Ada, Oklahoma; his two sisters: Maxine Dotson of Las Vegas, Nevada and Dorothy Hamby of Kimberly, Idaho, five grandchildren, and two precious great-grandchildren.

Howard is preceded in death by one son, Travis Perkins, both of his parents, and five brothers; Bud Guyer, Warren Guyer, Forrest Perkins, Dwight Perkins, and Donald Perkins.

A memorial service in honor of Howard is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, starting at 3:00 pm, held at the Kimberly Christian Church; 307 Madison St. E., Kimberly, ID.