Howard Glen Harder

September 21, 1932 - June 8, 2022

KIMBERLY — Howard Harder, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away June 8, 2022 at the age of 89 with his wife of 52 years and his sons by his side.

He was born September 21, 1932, at a farm home in Deep Creek, West of Buhl, to Carl Harder and Verna Schultz Harder. He attended grade school at Deep Creek for eight years and graduated from Buhl High School in 1950.

He married Letha Wilson in 1951 and had three sons. They were later divorced. In 1970, he married Gloria Keppner of Challis who was the light of his life. He bragged about them never having had a bad argument in their married life.

Howard was a dairyman and a diversified farmer, including all row crops. He raised fish for the hatchery and feeder cattle.

He was on the Board of Directors for Dairyman Creamery Inc. at Caldwell. And served on the State Dairy Commission Board.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Willard and two nephews. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; and three sons: John, Mel (Ruth), and Ted (Jackie); three grandsons, six granddaughters, and eight great-grandchildren.

Howard had a special friend, Molly; his border collie and wishes that any memorial be made to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Visitation for Howard will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11 AM at the Twin Falls Cemetery, Twin Falls Idaho.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Howard's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.