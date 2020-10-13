Howard Curtis Darrow

During his junior year of college, Curt met Shari Nelson. They dated two years and were married in Twin Falls, Idaho, in 1967, and were sealed in the Boise, Idaho Temple in 1989. Curt’s first job after graduation was working as an accountant in Grandview, Washington. He transferred to the Yakima office, took the exam and received his CPA license. During this time, their first two sons, John Curtis and Michael LeGrande, were born. In May of 1971, the family left Washington and moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Curt worked for his father-in-law, E. LeGrande Nelson, CPA. After the first tax season in Twin Falls, Curt started driving to the home farm after office hours to help his father farm. The pull of Idaho acres captured Curt and soon the family moved to the family farm. Accounting was temporarily left behind. A few years later, Brian Justin and Patrick Austin were born. Curt thoroughly enjoyed farming, ranching, and raising his sons and crops.