Homer Duane Ramseyer

Sept. 20, 1928 - Nov. 11, 2022

FILER — Lifelong Filer resident Duane Ramseyer passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He passed early Friday morning from complications of cancer. We lost a wealth of knowledge with his passing.

Duane was the third child of Homer and Viola May (Steiner) Ramseyer. He grew up on the family farm that his father bought in 1917, after coming to the Magic Valley from Ohio. He was always a farmer at heart. He was proud of his heritage and that the farm was recognized as an Idaho Century Farm in 2017.

Duane attended Maroa Country School, then Filer High School. He graduated from Linfield College and then married his high school sweetheart, Mary Anderson, in 1950. Mary was also the daughter of a pioneer family. Her dad was the Village Blacksmith and Mayor of Filer.

In 1952 Uncle Sam drafted Duane into the Signal Corps during the Korean War. They were stationed in San Louis Obispo. After two years of service, they returned to the family farm north of Filer for 67 years of marriage before Mary's passing in 2018, whom he has really missed.

Their four children all grew up on the farm and feel privileged to have had the experiences life offered in the 1950s and 1960s. Both sons Dave and John have stayed with the family farming tradition in some fashion. Daughters Lynn and Phyllis are both retired educators but

felt their upbringing on the farm helped shape their outlook on life. All four children credit their parents for their farm-related childhood and values. And all 12 grandchildren have fond memories of their grandparents and the farm.

Life for Duane revolved around farming, Masonic and community organizations, the Methodist Church, skiing, and trips to the Ketchum cabin. Duane at one time or another raised hay, grain, beets, potatoes, onions, spinach, beans, and corn. He has ranched, raised cattle, and was the author of two local history books. Duane was very community-minded, having served on the following boards and often as Chairman: Idaho Potato Advisory Commission, Idaho Cattlemen's Association, American Falls Reservoir Board, Snake River Sugar Company, Filer Mutual Telephone Board, Filer School Planning Committee, Order of the Eastern Star, Masons, and Shriners, Twin Falls County Mutual Fire Insurance Companies, and several others. He received many honors and awards during his lifetime but he was very

humble about them. One of the awards that meant a lot was his induction into the Southern Idaho Cattlemen's Hall of Fame. He was recognized for his years of farming and ranching in the Magic Valley.

His family operated a ranch at Antelope Springs for 28 years. It involved over 1000 head of cattle. The ranch itself was nearly 300 acres but they had grazing rights for over 65,000 acres. He saw a lot of life changes in his 94 years, which he marveled at, such as using horses to do farming and now using GPS systems.

If we could only say one thing about our dad, it would be this: He LOVED to read and he loved books of all kinds especially Idaho History books. He was still reading this past week and recently ordered five more books. He had such a knowledge of our area and of Idaho History. Whenever you rode in the car with him, he was telling you stories. Dad was smart, fun, and up for any adventure. Dad had integrity and he loved to learn. His children and grandchildren described him as hard-working, honest, principled, respected, positive in nature, inventive, thrifty/frugal, and resourceful.

He could repair most things and make things do with glue or duct tape. He was talkative, feisty, stubborn, and demanding at times, but also very kind-hearted and considerate, witty, a steward of the land, a top farmer, and a historian. He was warm and welcoming. He made milkshakes for the grandkids to taste-test. He was a family man, a beloved husband, and a father. He really was just the best and above all, we are very proud of him and a life well-lived! His good body put up a fight but it was time for the next chapter. He will be so missed. Fare Thee Well.

Surviving dad are his two daughters, Lynn (Ted) Popplewell of Buhl and Phyllis (Mike) Nichols of Parma; two sons, David (Susan) Ramseyer and John (Linda) Ramseyer of Filer. He has 12 grandchildren—Emily Deetz, Cynthia (Peter) Hatch, Ty (Annie) Popplewell, Joe (Tiffannie) Popplewell, Nick (Chelsea) Popplewell, Dan (Rachel Knievel) Ramseyer, Haley (Robbie) Vanderpool, Matt (Sarah) Ramseyer, Marc (Pam) Ramseyer, Brandon Ramseyer, Ryan (Becca) Nichols, Erika (Faruk) Huskic. He also has 12 great-grandkids—Victoria Deetz, Isaac and Carter Popplewell, Geneva and Frances Popplewell, Scarlet and Jackson Popplewell, Gwendolyn Vanderpool, Ryan Ramseyer, Maisie Ramseyer, Evie Nichols, and soon a new baby girl Nichols.

A very special thank you to his doctors these past years and to St. Luke's Cancer Center staff. The kindness given to dad and us will always be remembered. A shout out to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice and Shirley Carpenter who went above and beyond these past years. Shirley could get Dad to do whatever was needed when we couldn't.

Dad enjoyed the Twin Falls Museum through the years so if you are interested, you may donate to the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum in Dad's name—21337 Hwy 30, Filer, Idaho 83328.

Friends may visit with the family at a Celebration of Life on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Parke's Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls any time between 3:00-4:30 p.m. The family will have a private graveside service and gathering that day, also.