Nov. 11, 1961 - May 22, 2023

OAKLEY — Hollie Ann Washburn, a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, of Oakley, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the age of 61.

Hollie was born in Burley on November 11, 1961, to Oel and Wilma Parish. She joined her sister Brenda (Lamar Bailey), Dwight (Renie) Parish, Warren (Patrice) Parish, Bart Parish, Randy (Lisa) Parish, and Cory (Lori) Parish. She was later joined by Sonja Parish and Kyle Parish.

She loved her family and was so proud of her three children - Clint (Stacy) Washburn, Brittany (Michael Jones), Cole (Madison) Washburn and 11 grandchildren - Porter, Avery, Madison, and Quincy Washburn; Atticus, Isla, and Odin Jones; McKinley, Easton, Brooks, and Beckett Washburn. She never met a stranger and rarely had a conversation that didn't include talking about her kids or grandkids.

Hollie attended school in Burley, Idaho, and Ephrata, Washington, before marrying Robert William Washburn on January 17, 1979. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 21, 1989. They settled down in Oakley, Idaho where they raised their family and Hollie grew to love and serve her community.

Hollie served in various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout her life. She loved to serve anyone who would allow her to help. Her kind, caring heart allowed her to make friends wherever she went. Hollie willingly cared for many family members who found themselves in need.

She was a big supporter of her community and loved to watch her children participate in various events and sports. She was very good with her hands and loved to create floral arrangements, various projects around her historic Oakley home and lived for family reunions to see all her relatives and retell childhood stories.

She had always kept busy with going outdoors with Bob, camping, hunting, fishing, and driving trucks during harvest for many years, having a daycare in her home. She would often be found with a baby in her arms, a smile on her face and a story ready to tell.

She was preceded in death by her parents Oel and Wilma Parish, and in-laws, Harry Gale and Elma Washburn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley, burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Oakley Stake Center and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m., Wednesday morning at the Church prior to the funeral.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at the following link: https://youtu.be/PCpjf4B_nVk.

Hollie's family would like to thank all her friends for their support and love for many years.