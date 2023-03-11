June 12, 1952 - March 4, 2023

Hollace “Holly” Ann Hopple, went to be with Jesus and the loved ones who've preceded her, on March 4, 2023, after dealing with a host of issues from lung cancer. She was born on June 12, 1952 to John and Louise (Schmidt) Nelson in Phoenix, Arizona.

Holly had a special love for all her friends, adored her pets, and had life-long hobbies she enjoyed; among them camping with friends and family, gardening (flowers especially), photography, playing the flute in church, and just spending time with her grandkids. She endured watching March Madness, MLB baseball, old westerns, and sci-fi movies throughout her life for her husband and son. She never minded the Disney cartoons, and messes left by little hands and feet.

Her smile at the end, telling us that she loved us and asking us to let her go, was both heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time. Her suffering was hard to watch, but her peace in Heaven will give us comfort and hope for a future reunion without pain and with joy forever through our Savior Jesus.

She is survived by her husband of 38 blissful years of marriage, William “Stormy” Hopple; son, Jody (Corie) Kottraba; granddaughter, West; grandsons, Carsten, Tyce, and Ronan; brother, Gary (Kelly) Nelson; niece, Lindsey (Brandon) Nelson-Piersol; great-nephews, Elliot, Oscar, and Watson; and great-niece, Lola.

Holly did not want to have a funeral service. Prayers for all who knew her and are grieving are always welcome and appreciated.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Holly's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.