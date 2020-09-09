 Skip to main content
December 19, 1984—September 4, 2020

Hillary Jean Kenny, age 35, of Burley, Idaho, passed away peacefully in Twin Falls on September 4, 2020. Hillary was the first born daughter of Teresa Rae Kenny (Barlow) and Troy Chester Langer. She held a feisty personality from the day she was born, December 19, 1984. She was a dark-haired beauty with freckles and glasses. In her adolescence, Hillary could be found bossing around her younger sisters and showing off her meticulously crafted sarcasm. And if you couldn’t find her at the center of attention, she was somewhere with her nose in a book.

Hillary graduated with honors from Minico High School class of 2003. She had an impressive vocabulary and a knack for writing that amazed everyone she shared it with.

No one can justify the loss of such a beautiful young woman who had so much more life to live. We wish she could have recognized the beauty and the strength we all knew she had within her.

Hillary is survived by her children, Saylor Daniels and Silas Burkhart. Her mother, Teresa (Shane) Barlow. Her father, Troy Chester Langer. Her sisters, Tesla (Jacoby) Judd , Breanna Langer (Alvin Buschhorn), two step-sisters, and her grandmother Jean Neibaur.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Darlene Kenny, and her grandfathers, Frank Langer, Darwin Neibaur, and Raymond Kenny.

A candlelight memorial is planned for Saturday, September 19, 2020. At the East side of Emerald Lake 7 p.m. (Weather permitting of course). For those who wish to, any condolences can be sent to her sister Tesla Judd at 44 E. 220 S. Burley, Idaho and she can distribute accordingly.

