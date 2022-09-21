Jan. 17, 1935—Sept. 17, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Hilbert “Gil” Edward Banfill was born January 17, 1935, the fifth of 14 children, to Violet and Edward Banfill, in Worcester, Massachusetts. He passed from this life into the hands of Jesus in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 17, 2022 after a short illness.

Gil spent most of his adult life in California working as a machinist, eventually retiring from Sears. In 1975, while serving as an Usher in his church’s singles department, he laid eyes on Polly. He asked for permission to sit with her, and from that point on, he never left her side. They were inseparable through thick and thin, sickness and health, loving and cherishing each other until death.

In 1996, Gil and Polly retired to Wendell, Idaho where other Banfill siblings had retired. They purchased property, sight unseen, and quickly became active members of Hagerman Christian Center, where Gil served as the Head Usher until the time of his death.

Gil was an avid bowler and incredible card shark. Never losing his Massachusetts accent, his bellowing laugh was often heard from several rooms away. Gil was a faithful husband and father who loved his family and God deeply. At the age of 87, he was welcomed into heaven with God’s voice, “Well done, good and faithful servant”.

He was preceded in death by siblings Ingram, Una, Ancel, Naomi, Marion, and Ronald. He was also preceded in death by his children, Margaret, Violet, and Roger. He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Polly; son, Frank (Beth); siblings, Alma, Ruth, Edward, Eva, Richard, Chris, and Brian; and a host of grand and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Gil’s Life will be held at 11:00 am, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The service will be officiated by Gil’s Pastor, Rev. Isaac Tellez, and his son, Dr. Frank Banfill. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page. Graveside service will conclude at the Wendell Cemetery, Wendell.

