April 27, 1928 - May 31, 2022

Herman Fredrick Sievers passed away in his sleep on May 31, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on April 27, 1928 to Margareta and Henry Sievers of Kimberly, Idaho. He has two older sisters and two brothers.

Herman graduated from Kimberly High School before joining the Army in 1950. He served in Okinawa during the Korean War, first being assigned to the motor pool and later the post office. He was honorable discharged in 1954.

Herman met his wife, Barbara, while cruising the streets of Twin Falls in his 1949 Chevy. They married in 1954 and began farming south of Kimberly shortly after. They celebrated 57 years together and raised three children, his family was the most important thing in his life.

Herman was a member of St. Edward's Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved to fish with his friends and craft wood and metal, to travel and share adventures.

Herman is survived by his three children: Anne (John) Gay, Laurie Sievers, and Tom (Lynette) Sievers. He has seven grandchildren: Matthew, Christopher, and Elizabeth Gay, Logan Sievers, Arron Phinney, Trevor Sievers and Victoria Alexander. He is survived by his brother Henry Sievers. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara and infant son Herman James, his parents, his sisters Johanna Brown and Margareta Mayer and his brother Gerald Sievers.

A rosary will be said for Herman at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Herman's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming of the Celebration of Life will also be available at the same web address.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gem State Reginal Group of the Blinded Veterans Association in Herman's name.