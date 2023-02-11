July 27, 1938—Jan. 27, 2023

JEROME — Henry “Tom” Thomas White, 84, passed away January 27, 2023 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was a 5th generation family member that lived in Jerome, Idaho. Tom was born on July 27, 1938 and was the 7th child of Melvina (Stumph) and Alphonzo White. In 1940, Melvina passed away just after giving birth to twin girls. This left Tom to be raised by siblings most of his childhood.

At age 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in Japan, The Philippines, Korea, as well as many other locations including a tour to Antarctica. His service with the Navy ended in 1961 and he returned to Jerome.

He married Joyce Snodgrass on September 6, 1961 in Jerome and a few years later they moved to Florence, Oregon. Tom and Joyce had three children, Sheryl, James and Thomas.

While in Florence, he was employed by Lane County Parks and Lane County Road Department. He was an extremely talented writer and wrote many songs and poems. In 1995, he left Florence to return to Idaho where he lived a few years in Richfield. In 1999, he returned to Jerome to live again in his childhood home until his last days. After returning to Jerome, he played music in church and at many assisted living locations in the area.

Tom is survived by his children, Sheryl (Jerry) Phillips; Jim (Michelle) White; and Tom (Shalon) White; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Jeri Lynn (Phillips) and Kyle Busenitz; Katie (Phillips) and Cameron Burke; Devin and Courtney Bunch-White; Lindsey and Marika White; and Kiera and Rhian Hollister; eight great grandchildren, Kyler, Gracie, Jeremiah and Hope Busenitz; Sutton and Mercer Burke; and Quinn and Veronica Bunch-White; and his very special friend, Villa Jane Pilkenton.

At his request, there will not be a formal service. His words were “Don’t grieve for me. Grieve for those who will not see God’s glory or live in the presence of Jesus.”

