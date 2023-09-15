Sept. 17, 1936—July 24, 2023

LACY, Wash. — Henry Patton Head passed in Lacy, WA.

He was born in Rupert, Idaho the son of James Floyd Head, Sr. and Mary Jane Becker Head both deceased, as was his brother, James Floyd Head, Jr. and his sister, Norma Jean Rowland. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Lish of CA; and his nephews: Eric Lish of CO, Sjon P. Rowland of WA, Kelly J. Rowland of AK and Paul J. Head of Eagle, ID; and uncle Pat’s special friends: David, Daniel, Abigale and Sophie Greissen.

Pat graduated from Rupert High School and graduated from Idaho State University, Pocatello in only three years with a degree in Accounting. He was one of the youngest CPA having passed the test, with three years experience at age 21.

He worked in Pocatello as CPA and went to Alaska in 1960 as a CPA for Peat Marwick and Mitchell. He will be sorely missed by his many friends in Alaska, Arizona, and Washington.

He started his own firm in June of 1974 with two CPA friends as Thomas Head and Greisen and the firm continues to exist today. As the CEO he was the firm’s Representative to the Western Association of Certified Accountants for several years. He really liked Alaska and thoroughly enjoyed fishing and hunting and continued after his retirement. And he was a user of the meat and fish and was not a trophy hunter at all.

Pat was a voracious reader particular mysteries. He had a great sense of humor and was a great tease and thoroughly enjoyed many practical jokes which he applied regularly on unsuspecting others. He thoroughly enjoyed his family and friends and looked forward to seeing them on a regular basis.

He was never far from a golf course after he retired and thoroughly enjoyed jogging in pools in Casa Grande, AZ and Lacy, WA.

Following his retirement he wintered in Utah and summered in Lacy, WA. He also maintained ties to Alaska.