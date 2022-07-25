1927—2022

Henry George Sievers passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of July 17, 2022 at the age of 95.

Henry was the third child and oldest son of Henry, Sr. and Margareta (Haartje) Sievers. He was their “Valentine’s Day” baby, born in 1927. He grew up on the family farm in Kimberly and was soon working for neighboring farmers.

He loved agriculture and got to see the changes from horse drawn plows to computerized tractors. He enjoyed learning and discussing the new agricultural changes. He was educated in Kimberly, joining the Navy the end of his senior year of High School. He served on the USS Barnes aircraft carrier at the end of WWII.

In 1949, Henry met and married Joann Rosemary Arndt. Together they had four children: Sandra O’Dell, Kimberly, Kathleen Huntley, Kimberly, Kenneth (Georgina) Sievers, Portland, OR, Richard (Pennie) Sievers, Kimberly. Tragically they lost Joann in 1957. In 1959, Henry met and married Edith Evelyn Lyons, Sandra’s first grade teacher. Together they had two children: Judi (Chris) Bocek, Pocatello, ID, Clark (Tanya) Sievers, West Chester, PA.

After Edith’s passing in 2002, Henry enjoyed retirement, traveling, fishing and companionship with Marilyn Lambert. They married in 2005. With this union, Marilyn brought four more boys into the family: James Lambert, MN, Jerald Lambert, GA, Randall Lambert, AK, and Ron Lambert, Twin Falls, ID.

Henry was involved in many organizations over the years and was a leader in most of them. He was an active and charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Kimberly Idaho. A member of the Lutheran Layman’s League (LLL), Amalgamated Sugar Company Owner and Board Member, Farm Bureau and bowling leagues in his younger years. He was an avid supporter of Concordia College in Portland and Lutheran Camp Perkins where he spent many work weekends in the spring. Just to name a few.

He enjoyed meeting the guys for coffee in the morning, attending the sporting activities of his children and grandchildren, and working on his antique tractors which he showed at the fair, in parades or just to friends and family. Sunday drives around the country seeing what crops were planted and how everything was doing, but never working in the field on Sunday.

Henry is survived by his wife of 17 years; his children; step-children; grandchildren: great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters Johanna Brown and Margareta Mayer and two brothers Herman Sievers and Gerald Sievers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice; Lutheran Camp Perkins Outdoor Ministries, 219 S. River St., Ste. 203, Hailey, ID 83333, Lutheran Hour Ministries, or St. Jude

A special thank you to Hospice Visions for their care and compassion these last few months. Your assistance was greatly appreciated.

Henry’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Xrossway Life Church in Kimberly, starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be a visitation preceding the funeral service on July 30, 2022 starting at 9:00 a.m., held at the church. The burial at Sunset Memorial Park will follow the funeral service.