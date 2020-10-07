Henry Calvin Jones, a lifelong resident of Eden, Idaho passed away at age 76 on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Calvin was born in Twin Falls, ID to Eunice and Henry Jones on May 19, 1944, as the youngest of four siblings. Calvin graduated from Valley High School in 1963. Later, he attended Utah State, but left early. He thought there was nothing more for the professors to teach him. Calvin may have been right, because he went on to found three companies: Roost Potato, InterMountain Beef, and the Garden of Eden Cattle Company. He had a desert entry farm which granted him the task of ripping out desert to be made into farm ground at an area known as Star Lake in the Hunt area. (He ran the Eden Cattle Feed Yard, originally the Jones Livestock, and later to become InterMountain Beef). Calvin also had the Big Island ranch at the Idaho/Nevada border where he ran cattle for years. He loved the solace of the ranch and working there building roads, water systems, and fencing for the cattle and managing the land.