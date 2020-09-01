Helen Snyder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 1, 1924~August 22, 2020

Helen Louise Starck Snyder, age 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Countryside Care Center in Rupert, Idaho. She was born December 1, 1924, in Berthoud, Colorado, to John and Molly Muller Starck. Helen graduated from Berthoud High, where she was an avid member of the school’s basketball team, the Berthoud Spartans.

She married Frank Snyder on February 10, 1946. The couple was farming near Niwot, Colorado, when Frank was granted a homestead north of Paul, Idaho, in 1956. They moved to Idaho in February of 1957. They raised four boys on that homestead, where they instilled in them the qualities of integrity, hard work, and an awareness of God’s love. Helen and Frank were married for 42 years, until Frank passed away in 1988.

Helen was a beautician who owned and operated her own shop for most of her career until ill-health prevented her from continuing. She made many lifelong friends through those years.