May 16, 1924—April 2, 2023

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Helen M. Kinsfather, 98, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully April 2, 2023, in Fairfield, California. Helen was born May 16, 1924, in Ogden, Utah to Ruben Earl and Mary Elizabeth Jones.

The family moved to Idaho during the Depression, where her childhood was spent. She often recalled family trips to camp, fish, and hunt in the surrounding mountains. Despite the difficult living conditions of the time, she cherished her growing up years with her family. She once expressed that “I have very happy memories as a child. I always felt like we had lots of love from Mom and Dad. They did everything they could for us.”

Helen graduated from Twin Falls High School, where she excelled as a student, particularly in science. A short time after high school, she moved to Los Angeles, where she worked as a telephone operator. Later, her young family moved to Illinois, where she worked for years at the Illinois Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator and Supervisor. Following retirement and moving back to Twin Falls, she was employed at the hospital as a switchboard operator.

Helen loved to learn about a wide variety of topics and passed on this love of learning to her daughters and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, and especially loved doing crossword puzzles, playing board games, and doing puzzles alone or with family.

Helen had a deep appreciation of music, the arts, and the beauty of the natural world. She especially loved peony flowers which were often showcased in her front yard and flower beds. She enjoyed sports, particularly those of her beloved Brigham Young University Cougars. She also cheered for the hometown teams of her daughters and families.

Proud of her pioneer heritage, Helen was a member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She served in different positions and enjoyed her association with others through the DUP over many years.

Baking and preparing special meals were one of Helen’s trademark ways of showing loving service for others. Helen’s family received a much-anticipated tin of various homemade cookies for the holidays. She always remembered birthdays sending birthday packages and handmade gifts to loved ones. Family was probably Helen’s greatest source of joy. Fondly called “Grandma K” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she took great satisfaction in her family’s endeavors and accomplishments.

A lifelong and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Helen had a deep testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She expressed that her favorite calling in the church was that of a “visiting teacher”, which allowed her to minister personally to individuals and their families in her sincere and unassuming way. She was kind, compassionate and served quietly. She didn’t want others to fuss over her. Her humility and meekness in interacting with others was perhaps the most notable way she expressed her testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ.

In short, Helen was a good, loving mother, who simply wanted to care for her family and others.

Preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Reuben J. and Frank Wright Earl, sister, Dorthy Hoopiiania, and daughter, Lynda Gross (Larry). She is survived by daughters: Mary Canning (Norm) and Rebecca Ellsworth, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 :00pm April 24, 2023 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls, Idaho interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.