Jan. 30, 1932—Jan. 3, 2023

SHOSHONE — Helen Baumann Williams, 90, passed away Tuesday morning January 3, 2023. Four weeks shy of what was to be her 91st birthday. Helen was the youngest of four children.

She was born January 30, 1932 to Richard and Delina Baumann in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The combination of her German heritage and having three older brothers likely contributed to her strong-willed personality and toughness. It prepared her well for raising two boys, their friends and life on the farm. Helen was no stranger to hard work. Right out of high school she began work as a switchboard operator for Mountain Bell Telephone. Yes, just like Lily Tomlin for those old enough to remember “Laugh-In”. She then moved on to work as a secretary (that’s what they were called in those days) for Idaho Power. She saved up her paychecks and purchased a 1950’s General Electric water heater for parents. That water heater is still in service today. They sure don’t make appliances or people like they used to.

She married Burrel Williams and moved to the farm north of Shoshone. You would find her on the farm driving tractor, milking cows, mending fences and all the while feeding family and animals. Once she was hospitalized with broken ribs and a punctured lung after a mother cow rammed her while she was caring for the calf. As if a full day on the farm wasn’t enough, she would be shuttling kids to their sports events and serve as the scorekeeper. To make ends meet on the farm, Helen would take part-time jobs at local businesses. You might have seen her at Grosse Drug Store, Shooks Country Store or Hanson’s Department Store.

There was a sweet side to Helen, beyond her affinity for Coke and candy bars. Helen enjoyed playing games (card games, board games, bowling, ping pong, pool) and she was good. She always had an event or game to entertain the grandkids and enjoyed making their favorite meals for them. Usually followed up with milk shakes for them and their friends. And then there were her miniature pet dogs. She spoiled them like any doting grandmother would. There were completely unique qualities that Helen possessed. She was a first responder. Always showing up when needed. She once fixed a broken-down bus that was on a field trip with her granddaughter aboard. Helen didn’t like anything to be wasted. She taught her grandchildren the art of dumpster diving to rescue valuable stuff. Crafts, she loved crafting. Helen created an amazing array of items from rescued stuff and from the endless amount of items purchased from craft stores.

The second chapter of her life began after the farm went under as well as her marriage to Burrel. Its then that she began working as a housekeeper in Sun Valley. She enjoyed talking with the celebrities while cleaning up after them. One of her favorites was Bud Yorkin (writer and producer of “All in The Family”). She was sure he came up with some of his scripts after talking to her. Other favorites were Arnold and Maria who would give her memorabilia and Ann Margaret who would pitch in and help her make beds. Peter Cetera of Chicago spent an evening chatting with Helen while she was trying work. Peter seemed to find her much more interesting than the other attendees. She was treated well by her Sun Valley clients. Helen will fondly be remembered as a hard-working woman, who came to the rescue in times of need, and who loved her family with hot meals and an open door. We will cherish how she loved us in her own special way and are glad she is at peace.

She was preceded in death by: her ex-husband—Burrel; her parents; older brothers and their spouses—Jerry and Nita, Dick and Florene, and Dean and Lucy.

Surviving family members consist of her children and their spouses—Dewey and Connie and Lee and Karen); grandchildren—Michael and Shannon Williams, Justine and Tommy Kay, and Kylee and Miles Wiscombe; and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

No funeral services are planned.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.