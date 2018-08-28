Subscribe for 33¢ / day

February 6, 1985—August 12, 2018

Heather Ann (McBride) Rosenthal – Gil, age 33, Marietta, Georgia, died Sunday, August 12, 2018 of diabetic coma. She was born and raised in Pocatello, Idaho.

Heather had a passion for her children, family, dancing, animals and doing hair.

Survivors include her husband Ryan, children Connor and Madilyn; Parents Sheryl Wilde and Grant and Yvonne McBride; siblings Becca (Jon), Hannah, Josh and Amber, in-laws Arlene and Ed.

Granddaughter of Ramon and Joyce McBride.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.

Heather Rosenthal - Gil
