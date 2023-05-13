Aug. 20, 1967—April 8, 2023

GOODING — Heather (Jones) Young, 55, passed away April 8, 2023 in Idaho Falls with her family by her side. Heather was born on August 20, 1967 in Gooding, Idaho to Elmer Jones and Wylene Spencer.

Heather graduated from Gooding High School in 1986. She married Allen Young and later divorced. Heather was working at Valley Wide in Gooding at the time of her death.

Heather enjoyed spending her time making jewelry for family and friends, watching lightning storms, going on road trips, camping, swimming, car races, and going to the movies. Heather’s favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas, she loved driving around looking at the Christmas lights, and when it came to gifts she was always snooping!

Heather is preceded in death by her father, Elmer Jones and her mother, Wylene Spencer.

Heather is survived by her brother, Ronald (Debbie) Young of Gooding, sister, Robin Mullinix of Twin Falls, sister, Crystal Ortega of Gooding, brother Shawn (Jolene) Jones of Gooding.; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 20, 2023 at the American Legion Hall, 610 East Main, Wendell, Idaho at 2:00 p.m. Potluck style-bring your favorite dish.

Heather never said Goodbye because it meant forever, she said see ya later.

You will forever be missed, baby sister.