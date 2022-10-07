Hazel Mary (Lapray) Sikorski

HELLERTOWN, PA — Hazel M. (Lapray) Sikorski, 94, of Hellertown, PA, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022. Born in Filer, Idaho, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Velma (Tannehill) Lapray.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert A. Sikorski in 1993.
Hazel earned her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Utah at Salt Lake and St. Mark’s Hospital of Nursing.
After moving to Gardiner, NY, she attended SUNY New Paltz to earn her School Nurse Teaching Certificate. Hazel then spent the bulk of her career for the Wallkill Central School District as a school nurse. In her free time, Hazel enjoyed gardening, baking, and road trips around the country.
She is survived by her children: Alice Sikorski, of Hellertown, Daniel (Liz) Sikorski of Paradise, UT; grandchildren: Matthew (Margaret) Beldyk, Jessica (Kyle) Hedrick, and Michael (Kathryn) Beldyk; six great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephew: Vicky Meyers, Elaine Sikorski, Adrianne (Joseph) Coates, and James (Beth) Sikorski. She was predeceased by her siblings: Wanda Bartholomew and Donald Lapray.
Services will be held privately.
To leave online condolences, please visit her “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055, or the American Heart Association.
