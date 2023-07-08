April 26. 1951 - June 24, 2023

Bruce passed away at home on June 24, 2023. He was born April 26, 1951 (his father's birthday) to Donald R. and Rosalea N. Whitehead, Kimberly, ID. Bruce spent his entire youth in Kimberly, graduated from Kimberly High School and attended Arizona State University.

His summers while attending ASU were spent working in the Club 93, Jackpot, NV, and upon graduating from ASU with a Master's degree in Music Education, he continued to work at the Club 93, as a Dealer, Pit Boss eventually raising to the position of General Manager.

After leaving the Club 93 he worked several years at Ropers Men's Store in Twin Falls. His main love was music especially the piano and trombone. He was a member of the ASU Sun Devil Marching Band while in college. He also played in the Twin Falls City Band, Twin Falls Symphony, CSI Jazz Band and was involved in the Magic Valley Delettante and Twin Falls Little Theater.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Rosalea and his grandparents, Harry and Atella Whitehead and Christian and Hattie Newman. He is survived by his brother, Jim (Bev) Whitehead of Meridian, ID, one nephew, Chad Whitehead, Caldwell and one niece, Angela (Rod) Richardson, Meridian.