Sept. 9, 1936—Dec. 18, 2022

BEAR CREEK, Ala. — Harold Wolff passed away peacefully in his home in Bear Creek, Alabama, at the age of 86.

Harold was born in Twin Falls, Idaho. He graduated from high school in 1954 and then moved to Indiana where he worked for Ball Band (Uniroyal) for 32 years.

Harold had quite a few hobbies. He designed and made his own jewelry out of gemstones, did upholstery, quilting, and enjoyed fishing.

While in Indiana, Harold met his lovely wife Sandy and the two were married in 1986. He was a loving husband and father.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, James C. Wolff, Sr. and Bertha (Larsen) Wolff, his beautiful wife, Sandy Wolff, his caring sister-in-law, Genevieve Wolff, and his wonderful daughter-in-law, Leigh Wolff.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons: Jack (Mary) Wolff, Donald Wolff, and Thomas (Diana) Wolff, stepdaughters: Nancy (Mac) Balentine and, Debra Jones. His brother, James C. Wolff, Jr., sister, Karen (Gordon) Welch. He had many special grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews as well.

Our family would like to give a special thanks to Harold’s cousin Linda (Wyman) Frost and his good friend Mary, for all the help and special care they gave Harold. We will be forever grateful.

There will be a Celebration of Life, for Harold, in Mishawaka, IN, sometime in early spring. He and his wife Sandy will have their ashes placed at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, in Osceola, IN.

