Harold Wilson "Hal" Luke

July 18, 1928 - Dec. 2, 2022

Harold Wilson “Hal” Luke, beloved husband, father and grandfather, joined his sweetheart on December 2, 2022. He leaves a legacy of Christlike love and service to a posterity of over 140.

Hal was born July 18, 1928, in Tremonton, Utah, to Harold V. and Sybil Wilson Luke. He grew up in the Springdale/Burley, Idaho, area. He learned to work on the farm alongside his father piling hay by hand and harvesting potatoes. He was milking cows by the age of five! He loved this time with his dad and often spoke fondly of his childhood. He also loved working and playing with his older sister, Beverly, and two younger brothers, Gordon and Clyde. As he got older, he managed the farm under the direction of his father who, out of necessity, went to work at the sugar factory.

He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 16. He graduated from Burley High School in 1946. He attended Brigham Young University where he met his sweetheart, Barbara Gambles. After a beautiful courtship, they were married in the Logan Utah Temple on July 16, 1948. They went on a ten-day honeymoon with a dozen eggs and no cooler and drove on bald tires. Ignorance is bliss.

They settled in Burley where he continued to farm with his dad and was also a 5th/6th grade teacher for one year at Miller Elementary School. In 1950, he left the farm and began his career with Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company (Mountain Bell). Besides working for Mountain Bell, he started his own side business in 1965 installing and maintaining security systems. After retiring from Mountain Bell in 1983, he expanded his business into Tele-Security which included telephone repair and installation. Many businesses in the community came to depend on him to maintain their security and phone service. He was a distinguished member of the community, serving in executive positions in the Lions Club. Although he enjoyed serving in the community, his greatest joy came from serving his family and in many positions as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Hal was a true disciple of Christ. After serving as a counselor in four bishoprics, he was called to serve as the first bishop of the newly formed Burley 9th Ward in 1970. He had served as a counselor or bishop for a total of 18 years when he was released in 1975. He served in many other callings in the ward and stake. In 1986, he was ordained as the Burley Stake Patriarch and served for 24 years. He and his wife Barbara served in the New Jersey Morristown Mission office. They also enjoyed their service together in the Logan Utah Temple. Whether he was hoeing beets on the church farm or serving in leadership positions, he gave his all as a faithful, dedicated servant of his Heavenly Father.

Hal was an industrious and self-motivated individual. In 1953 he built their home on East 27th Street from the ground up. He grew a large vegetable garden every year and his yard was always meticulously groomed.

He loved spending time with his family whether it was on the ski slopes, the softball field, white water rafting, playing a round of golf, or simply being together. He and Barbara established the tradition of a family reunion every single year.

Hal endeared himself to many through his gentle and kind manner. He was a devoted husband and he and Barbara shared nearly 74 years together. It can be said of him, “Well done thou good and faithful servant.”

Hal is survived by his children and their spouses, Cathryn and Terry Garner, Brenda and Bruce Pittard, Kevin and Robyn Luke, Steven and Melody-Ann Luke, and Diane and Chris Crockett; 30 grandchildren; and 82 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Gordon and Clyde Luke.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; his sisters, Beverly Coltrin and Virginia Luke; and great-grandson, Austin Terry Garner.

The funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church, preceding the funeral.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.