Jan. 20, 1948—Nov. 27, 2022

HAGERMAN — Harold Linn Sauer passed peacefully away, in the arms of the one he loved, at home on November 27, 2022 due to complications of COPD. Harold was born January 20, 1948 in Wendell, Idaho to parents, Rueben and Ella Sauer. He had five brothers and one sister.

Harold was raised on the family farm northeast of Jerome, which is where he got his hard work ethic. He always said, “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right.” He attended grade school at Pleasant Plains, Jerome Jr. High School, and Jerome High School.

Harold was drafted into the United States Army after high school graduation and served his basic training at Fort Ord, California. He proudly served as an RTO man in the 4th Infantry in Vietnam. He earned his Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, his National Defense Service Medal, his Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, his Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm Leaf, his Army Commendation Medal, his Sharpshooter (rifle) Badge, and his Combat Infantry Badge. Harold was honorably discharged in 1970.

After his service, Harold moved back home to Jerome, Idaho where he married Susan Brown and had two sons, Chris and Travis. They were later divorced. He later had a son, John, a daughter, Bridget, and a stepson, Jessy, with Melody Lujan. They later separated

Harold was always there for his children and loved them dearly. They were his world. He would often take them camping, fishing, on desert treks, and all the other activities that he loved.

Harold loved to garden and tinker in his yard. He grew the most amazing flowers and vegetables. He also raised rabbits, chickens, goats, pheasants, and one pigeon named Beatrice. He loved his cats dearly. Harold loved hunting, fishing, camping, and taking long walks in the desert. He was a big fan of Boise State football, as well as the NFL.

Harold later moved to Hagerman, Idaho with the love of his life, Carol Petty. He lived out the rest of his life there making many memories not only for himself but for the ones who loved him as well.

Harold worked many jobs, including forklift driver, heavy equipment operator, and construction. He worked at Moore’s Business Forms for over 10 years, making lifetime friends along the way.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jerry, Tom, and Bryce; and his sister Cheryl Dee, who died in infancy.

He is survived by his sons, Chris (Suzi) Sauer, Travis Sauer, and John (Kenzie) Sauer; his daughter, Bridget (Ulises) Meneses; his brothers, Sam (Helen) Sauer and Tim Sauer; his honorary son, Shane Surber; his stepson, Jessy; 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; his loved and cherished life partner, Carol; his cat, Smokey; and many friends whom he considered to be like family. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 North Davis Street, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Harold’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.