Nov. 26, 1933—June 5, 2023

Harold Lee Miller, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on June 5, 2023. He was born on November 26, 1933, in Osage, Oklahoma to Irven and Clara (Smithee) Miller. He was the second child of 6, 4 brothers and 1 sister.

As a young man, he attended school in Osage and enjoyed breaking wild horses. Stories are told of his skill in riding, breaking, and training horses. He was a true cowboy and was rarely seen without his cowboy boots and hat.

Harold moved to Idaho in 1950 and settled in Burley. He chose to enlist in the US Navy and served from 1955 to 1957. He was proud to serve his country. He often spoke of his experience in the Navy with fondness.

He married Amy Nakano in 1955, prior to serving in the Navy. Upon returning, Harold pursued a career in construction and was well-known for his ability to finish cement. He was very good with his hands and made furniture, picture frames, and yard decorations that were displayed by his family with pride.

Harold and Amy raised 7 children: Leona Miller, Jesse Miller (Julie), Rosetta Miller Thorton, Anita Miller DeMoss (Steve), Jeff Miller (Gay), Jay Miller (Sandra), Johnny Miller (Suzette). They lost a set of twins at birth, Harold Lee Miller and Howard Lynn Miller as well as a daughter, Clara Gene at birth. Harold is the grandfather to 14 and the great-grandfather to 22. Harold enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and especially loved watching them as they participated in sporting events.

He also enjoyed fishing at Silvercreek, Bigwood River, Lake Cleveland, and any other prosperous fishing hole he could find. He spent many hours fishing with Amy throughout the years. He also enjoyed hunting with his sons — pheasant, goose, deer, and elk. He was a loving husband, caring father, and dedicated grandfather. His legacy will live on in those he loved and will continue through generations.

The family would like to thank Rupert Hospital and Dr. Julie Mills for her care and compassion, Horizon Home Health and Hospice for their support and care of our beloved father.

Our Hero: You held my hand when I was small, you caught me when I fell, you are the hero of my childhood, and my later years as well. And every time I think of you, my heart still feels with pride, though I will always miss you dad, I know you’re by my side. In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain, I know you are watching over me, until we meet again. Rest peacefully, hero, until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Minico Boys Basketball Program in Harold’s name.

Funeral services took place at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing was held for one hour prior to the service. Burial took place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.