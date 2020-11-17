 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harold Drussell
0 entries

Harold Drussell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Harold Drussell

June 19, 1927 ~ November 9, 2020

Harold died peacefully at home at 93 years old. He was born in Burley Idaho, raised around the Burley Oakley area. He moved to Bellevue Idaho to Ranch and Farm. He married Dorthy May Granden. After Dorthy passed he married Carol Mae Arrington and lived in Twin Falls For the last 18 years.

He was a great father, grandpa, and great grandpa to his own family as well as the step family. He leaves behind a legacy of love and respect for every one he came in contact with. He will be missed as we all loved him very much.

Celebration of Life will be later.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News