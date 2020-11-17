Harold Drussell

June 19, 1927 ~ November 9, 2020
Harold died peacefully at home at 93 years old. He was born in Burley Idaho, raised around the Burley Oakley area. He moved to Bellevue Idaho to Ranch and Farm. He married Dorthy May Granden. After Dorthy passed he married Carol Mae Arrington and lived in Twin Falls For the last 18 years.
He was a great father, grandpa, and great grandpa to his own family as well as the step family. He leaves behind a legacy of love and respect for every one he came in contact with. He will be missed as we all loved him very much.
Celebration of Life will be later.
