Dec. 28, 1930 - June 26, 2022

WENDELL — Hal Leland Rogers, 91, a resident of Wendell, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his home with his wife at his side.

Hal was born on December 28, 1930 in Rupert, the son of Adolphus Hosea Rogers and Eva Belle Hunt Rogers. At the age of six his family moved to Carey, then to Silver Creek, later settling in Richfield.

He married Joyce Jones. They later divorced.

Hal married Kathleen Dudley on February 28, 1990 in Boise.

He worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for a number of years.

Hal loved farming, which he did for a number of years before retiring.

Hal loved and greatly enjoyed his time with his family.

He is survived by his wife – Kathleen; his three sons – Tom, Todd and Craig; his three daughters – Dixie, Christy and Lela; his sister – Darlene; 27 grandchildren; 75 great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in by his parents; six brothers; two sisters; and one daughter – Judy.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wendell. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until service time at the Church.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.