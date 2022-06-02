May 21, 1933—May 30, 2022

Beloved wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Gwendolyn Lorretta Davis, left us for heaven on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022.

Gwen was born on May 21, 1933, in Junction City, OR, to Glen L. Witham and Ruth I. Witham (Halstead). Gwen had one brother Ronald S. Witham, and they lived in Oregon for many years. She was very active in her life, working for the Tillamook Red Cross and Tillamook Cheese Factory when she was young. On July 29, 1951 she married William Ernie Davis and they lived in Corvallis, OR. Gwen and Ernie had two beautiful children, Rhonda Dawn, and Clay Emerson (both deceased). Besides being an amazing wife and mother, Gwen was a loving grandmother to Gabrielle and Brenton, and great-grandmother to Kiara and Brooke.

In 1971, Ernie and Gwen moved to Idaho to begin a new life of farming. Together they farmed over 500 acres for almost 36-years. Gwen also loved working and volunteering for the Jerome hospital and Shoshone Care Center. She was also very active in church where she loved to sing in the choir and teach children in Sunday school. Gwen and Ernie retired from farming in 2000 and they moved to Twin Falls.

We loved Gwen for her compassion, love of life, genuine guidance, and how she tried to help everyone around her. Gwen loved the outdoors, gardening, camping, and fishing in the mountains. She loved the ocean and visiting beaches in Oregon (something her daughter Rhonda loved as well). We will miss her great stories of growing up in Oregon and the times she spent with Ernie on the farm. She was a shining light in this world and we will cherish the time we were able to spend with her.

Gwen is survived by her husband, Ernie Davi;, grandson, Brenton Davis; granddaughter, Gabrielle Davis; and great-granddaughters: Kiara Davis and Brooke Davis.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 6, at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, ID.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the Shiners Childrens Hospital, or the Twin Falls Reformed Church building project.