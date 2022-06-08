 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gwen N. Kinghorn

  • 0

June 15, 1937—June 6, 2022

CHUBBUCK — Funeral Services will be Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10:00 am in the Mountain Park Ward Building, 4600 Victory Ave. in Chubbuck, Idaho with a viewing 1 hour prior starting at 9:00 am.

Burial will be in Shoshone, Idaho at 3:00 pm.

Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these fishermen moved from catching fish to trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News