April 28, 1962—June 25, 2022

BLACKFOOT—Blackfoot resident formerly of Heyburn, Idaho, Gregory Todd Anderson, passed away in his sleep on June 25, 2022. Born on April 28, 1962 to George Andrew Anderson and Carma Thompson Anderson, the second of five children.

He attended and graduated from Minico High School where he enjoyed golfing. Todd married Carolyn Kiser December 9, 1989, he loved his step daughters and grandchildren very much and enjoyed the times they were together. Later they divorced but remained friends throughout the years.

Todd loved to watch NASCAR, Kyle Bush was his favorite driver and hero. He collected model NASCAR cars and memorabilia to decorate his room with. Todd passed away from complications of diabetes.

He was survived by his parents George and Carma Anderson, brother Kerry Anderson (Lisa), sisters; Peggy Lynn McLeod (Sohn), Lisa Marie Butler (Jerry), and Loretta Dawn Grubaugh (Ian). Along with several nieces and nephews, as well as Carolyn Kiser, two step-daughters, and two step-grandchildren.

We will miss Todd’s smile and teasing personality. Rest in peace Todd, we will be looking forward to seeing you in Heaven. No funeral services will be available per Todd’s request.