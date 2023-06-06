Sept. 14, 1958 - May 27, 2023

Here's to fair skies and tailwinds!

Gregory Scott Thain passed away suddenly at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center on May 27, 2023.

Born September 14, 1958, in Logan, Utah, to John T. and Mildred Ann Thain, he was the third of four sons. Having a younger brother meant lots of mischief, wrestling, and motorcycle riding with Alan. Additionally, having older brothers meant someone to look up to. John and Greg spent many years collaborating on their farming operations and respecting each other's opinions. As a fourth generation dairyman, he took great pride in his work and was known for his hard work, dedication, and attention to detail.

Greg and Dianne were married on July 1, 1981. They, along with son, Cory Scott, welcomed three more children into their family. Brandi in 1986, Allie Megan in 1990, and Jace Teague in 1995. The four of them learned the value of hard work and play.

Although he worked hard, Greg always found time through the years to coach little league All Stars, participate in snow and competition water skiing, tennis, motorcycle road trips, family trips (Yellowstone, always a favorite), and hiking.

He was a man of many passions and a true lover of life, who touched the hearts of all who knew him. With a love for animals, he found solace in their company and dedicated his life to their well-being.

Greg was frequently seen riding the roads of Minidoka County on his motorcycle with his dog, Bazinga, on board. But what truly set Greg apart was his charisma and caring personality—he had a way of drawing people to him and making everyone feel valued and loved. Greg's quick wit and charming demeanor made him a joy to be around. He always knew how to lighten the mood with a well-timed joke or clever remark. It's no wonder everyone loved spending time with him. Greg was also full of goodness, helping many anonymously when he saw a need.

In addition to his other passions, Greg was an accomplished pilot who loved nothing more than taking to the skies and feeling the wind beneath his wings. He was a skilled aviator who earned his pilot's license at a young age and spent countless hours in the air, exploring from a unique perspective. Whether he was flying solo, or with friends and family, he always felt at home in the cockpit and relished the freedom and exhilaration of flight. Greg's love of flying was a testament to his adventurous spirit and his willingness to embrace new challenges.

His passing leaves a void that will be felt by all who knew him.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, John and Millie Thain; and a brother, Larry Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne Thain, of Rupert; children, Cory (Jenny Peterson) Thain, of Rupert; Brandi (Cole) Meiners, of Twin Falls; Allie (Colten) Alexander, of Twin Falls; Jace (Tyanna) Thain, of Rupert; a granddaughter, Georgia Quinn Meiners; brothers, John (Sherie) Thain, of Declo; Alan (Pamela) of Salt Lake City; and Jen's children, Gracie and Matt Peterson.

Please come join us for a gathering of family, friends, and all who knew him, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm, at Morrison Funeral Home,188 South Hwy 24, Rupert, Idaho. A private family memorial will be held on June 14, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that you make donations to your local animal shelter. That will make Greg smile!