Jan. 23, 1984—April 28, 2023
HOUSTON, Texas — Grant Scott McCracken, 39, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Florida in a drowning accident. He was born in Sun Valley, Idaho, to Jack Scott and Shirley McCracken on January 23, 1984, and was raised in Jerome.
Services were held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial and Funeral Services in Houston. Please visit www.bradshawcarter.com to read more or to leave a message on Grant’s tribute page.
